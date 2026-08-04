EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy exploration company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.10, Zacks reports. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.

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EOG Resources Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.49. 2,906,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,739. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $151.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.72. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 7,283 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,021,356 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $527,293,000 after buying an additional 327,477 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,996 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 49,400 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: EOG exceeded earnings expectations. Second-quarter 2026 earnings were $5.07 per share, $0.10 above the analyst consensus of $4.97. The company also posted a 23.01% net margin and 19.25% return on equity, reinforcing its strong profitability. EOG Resources Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter 2026 earnings were $5.07 per share, $0.10 above the analyst consensus of $4.97. The company also posted a 23.01% net margin and 19.25% return on equity, reinforcing its strong profitability. Positive Sentiment: Analysts had been forecasting significant growth. Expectations before the report called for quarterly earnings to more than double year over year, with revenue projected near $7.95 billion, supported by crude oil, natural gas liquids and gathering, processing and marketing operations. How Bullish 2026 Earnings Forecasts At EOG Resources Has Changed Its Investment Story

Expectations before the report called for quarterly earnings to more than double year over year, with revenue projected near $7.95 billion, supported by crude oil, natural gas liquids and gathering, processing and marketing operations. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street remains cautiously constructive. Analysts’ average recommendation is “Moderate Buy,” although EOG has outperformed the S&P 500 while trailing some energy-sector peers. EOG Resources Receives Average Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Analysts’ average recommendation is “Moderate Buy,” although EOG has outperformed the S&P 500 while trailing some energy-sector peers. Negative Sentiment: The earnings beat may have been largely anticipated. EOG shares had gained 11.39% over the prior 30 days and 35.81% year to date, while analysts had recently trimmed their consensus EPS estimate. That combination can create “sell-the-news” pressure when results only modestly exceed expectations. EOG Resources Draws Interest on Earnings Growth Hopes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered EOG Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.57.

View Our Latest Report on EOG

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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