Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Consensus Rating of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.6429.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, February 27th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eos Energy Enterprises

Trending Headlines about Eos Energy Enterprises

Here are the key news stories impacting Eos Energy Enterprises this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Lead-plaintiff deadline reminder — multiple firms are notifying investors of the May 5, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in the EOSE securities class action; this primarily affects investors who bought shares Nov. 5, 2025–Feb. 26, 2026. Faruqi deadline notice

Lead-plaintiff deadline reminder — multiple firms are notifying investors of the May 5, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in the EOSE securities class action; this primarily affects investors who bought shares Nov. 5, 2025–Feb. 26, 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Active solicitor outreach — several national firms (Robbins, Rosen, Bronstein, etc.) are soliciting potential plaintiffs and offering contingency representation, which increases the pool of claimants but does not itself determine legal liability. Robbins LLP notice

Active solicitor outreach — several national firms (Robbins, Rosen, Bronstein, etc.) are soliciting potential plaintiffs and offering contingency representation, which increases the pool of claimants but does not itself determine legal liability. Negative Sentiment: Class-action allegations and trigger event — multiple filings allege EOSE misled investors and point to manufacturing/operational issues tied to the Feb. 26 earnings miss and ~39% stock drop; these claims create the potential for material settlements, damages, and legal fees. Hagens Berman filing notice

Class-action allegations and trigger event — multiple filings allege EOSE misled investors and point to manufacturing/operational issues tied to the Feb. 26 earnings miss and ~39% stock drop; these claims create the potential for material settlements, damages, and legal fees. Negative Sentiment: Proliferation of suits — at least half a dozen firms (Levi & Korsinsky, Schall, BFA, DJS, Bronstein, etc.) have announced actions or solicitations; the breadth of litigation activity raises the odds of costly defense/settlement and contributes to short-term share-price pressure and higher volatility. Levi & Korsinsky alert

Insider Buying and Selling at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director David Urban purchased 16,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,471 shares in the company, valued at $384,821.36. The trade was a 35.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Silberman sold 41,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $739,172.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 283,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,025,369.46. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders acquired 115,150 shares of company stock worth $692,962 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,843.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

EOSE stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.33. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company's core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company's flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eos Energy Enterprises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eos Energy Enterprises wasn't on the list.

While Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here