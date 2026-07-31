Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Down 8.2% - Time to Sell?

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) shares fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.3150. Approximately 12,921,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 25,353,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.17.

View Our Latest Report on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.68.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other news, insider Michael W. Silberman sold 14,998 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $88,038.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 298,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,885.99. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo sold 159,154 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $574,545.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,947,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,030,785.46. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 456,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,877. Insiders own 1.73% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $117,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,616,874 shares of the company's stock worth $213,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,012 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,840,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,152,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company's stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company's core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company's flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

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