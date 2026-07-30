EPAM Systems (EPAM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect EPAM Systems to announce earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $1.4072 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 6.96%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 6.8%

EPAM stock opened at $107.26 on Thursday. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $222.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,930 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $235,188,000 after acquiring an additional 416,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,896 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $174,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 849.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 784,101 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $160,649,000 after purchasing an additional 701,500 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 79.1% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 644,988 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $97,258,000 after purchasing an additional 284,840 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 618,278 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $126,673,000 after buying an additional 282,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 target price on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $146.00 to $112.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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