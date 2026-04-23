EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Hits New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $119.69 and last traded at $120.8210, with a volume of 308445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.12.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $183.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $146.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.47.

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EPAM Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.73.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.92%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,014,935 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,057,782,000 after buying an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,679,590 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $753,874,000 after buying an additional 1,371,557 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,662,843 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $401,532,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,428,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 20.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,293,857 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $195,101,000 after acquiring an additional 221,544 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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