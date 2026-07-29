EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Trading 8.3% Higher - What's Next?

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) were up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.42 and last traded at $108.7720. Approximately 1,196,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,554,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.40.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $146.00 to $112.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $133.50.

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EPAM Systems Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 6.96%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,679,590 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $753,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,557 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,147,930 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $235,188,000 after purchasing an additional 416,324 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,072,937 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $219,823,000 after buying an additional 13,768 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,284 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $144,789,000 after buying an additional 219,388 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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