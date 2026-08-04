EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) CAO Tonya Mater Sells 6,692 Shares of Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) CAO Tonya Mater sold 6,692 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $413,498.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,028.93. This represents a 11.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get EPR Properties alerts: Sign Up

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.87. 160,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,717. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $196.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.13 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 35.45% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.410-5.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. EPR Properties's payout ratio is presently 119.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 753.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPR. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Huntington started coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPR Properties from $66.00 to $70.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on EPR Properties

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EPR Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EPR Properties wasn't on the list.

While EPR Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here