EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of EPR Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.50 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

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Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $172,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $282,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,704 shares in the company, valued at $773,453.76. This represents a 26.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,233 shares of company stock worth $1,096,826. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company's stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.68. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. EPR Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.370-5.530 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. EPR Properties's payout ratio is 115.17%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that specializes in experiential properties across the United States, Canada and select international markets. Established in 1997 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the company targets properties in the entertainment, recreation and education sectors. Its portfolio includes movie theaters, ski resorts, family entertainment centers, charter schools and other venues that benefit from consumer-driven experiences.

The trust employs long-term, triple-net lease agreements, where tenants are responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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