Epsilon Energy Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.04. Epsilon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company's fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Epsilon Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Epsilon Energy

In related news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $125,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,619,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,206,653.39. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Williamson acquired 12,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $358,150. This represents a 20.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $382,509 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,455 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 413,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company's stock.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

