EQB (TSE:EQB) Director Darren Lorimer Sells 1,850 Shares of Stock

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB - Get Free Report) Director Darren Lorimer sold 1,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.00, for a total transaction of C$275,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at C$765,562. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their position.

Darren Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Darren Lorimer sold 750 shares of EQB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.24, for a total value of C$111,930.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Darren Lorimer sold 100 shares of EQB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.93, for a total value of C$14,893.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Darren Lorimer sold 200 shares of EQB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.90, for a total value of C$29,780.00.

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EQB Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of EQB stock traded down C$0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$144.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 81,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,779. The stock has a market cap of C$5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.93. EQB Inc. has a 12-month low of C$83.93 and a 12-month high of C$150.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$124.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$116.68.

EQB (TSE:EQB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$302.36 million for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQB Inc. will post 12.5988235 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from EQB's previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. EQB's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on EQB from C$110.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$132.00 to C$123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQB from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on EQB from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on EQB from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$122.50.

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EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives. At Equitable Bank we are as invested in our employees as we are in our business. Thats why we are consistently recognized as one of Canadas Top Employers a rating that comes from our 1300+ employees.

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