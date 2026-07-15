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EQB (TSE:EQB) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
EQB logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • EQB shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$143.00 and closing near that level on heavy volume, well above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analysts remain cautious overall: the stock has five Buy ratings and six Holds, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$122.50, below the current share price.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to C$0.61 per share from C$0.59, bringing the annualized yield to 1.7% and signaling continued shareholder returns.
  • Interested in EQB? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$143.00 and last traded at C$142.99, with a volume of 27734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$136.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$132.00 to C$123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of EQB from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. National Bank Financial set a C$120.00 target price on EQB and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on EQB from C$110.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on EQB from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$122.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQB

EQB Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$123.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$116.07.

EQB (TSE:EQB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter. EQB had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of C$302.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQB Inc. will post 12.5988235 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from EQB's previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. EQB's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.01%.

Insider Activity at EQB

In other EQB news, insider David Wilkes sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.07, for a total value of C$55,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$167,857.49. The trade was a 24.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Daniel Broten sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.74, for a total transaction of C$212,610.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$713,377.42. This trade represents a 22.96% decrease in their position. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,243 shares of company stock valued at $316,526. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EQB

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives. At Equitable Bank we are as invested in our employees as we are in our business. Thats why we are consistently recognized as one of Canadas Top Employers a rating that comes from our 1300+ employees.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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