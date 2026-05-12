Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Equifax stock on April 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $167.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.10. Equifax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.02 and a 52 week high of $281.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Equifax's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equifax has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.340-8.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Equifax's payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 1,167 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $233,248.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,968,617.03. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad M. Borton sold 2,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $426,899.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,132,885.02. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 45,913 shares of company stock valued at $8,056,057 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,282,951 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $3,920,535,000 after acquiring an additional 316,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Equifax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,441 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,097,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Equifax by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,344,531 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $942,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,921 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,809,879 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $609,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Equifax by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,736,467 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $701,986,000 after purchasing an additional 163,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EFX. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.06.

Read Our Latest Report on EFX

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc NYSE: EFX is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company's offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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