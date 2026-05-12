Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AMPX Q4 Earnings

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Free Report) - Northland Securities issued their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for Amprius Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities analyst T. Jackson expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies' current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies' Q2 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.25.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 6.1%

AMPX opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 2.20.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.The firm had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.72 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 700.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 377,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 413,146 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $7,618,412.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $819,547.36. This trade represents a 90.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Chu sold 155,565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,877,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 127,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,771.50. This trade represents a 54.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,539,829 shares of company stock valued at $42,323,376. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Amprius Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amprius Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate for Amprius Technologies to $0.03 from $0.02, signaling slightly better profitability expectations ahead. Northland Securities estimate update

Northland Securities raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate for Amprius Technologies to $0.03 from $0.02, signaling slightly better profitability expectations ahead. Positive Sentiment: Northland also lifted its FY2028 EPS forecast to $0.23, reinforcing optimism that AMPX could move further into the black over time. Northland Securities FY2028 estimate update

Northland also lifted its FY2028 EPS forecast to $0.23, reinforcing optimism that AMPX could move further into the black over time. Neutral Sentiment: Northland trimmed its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $0.00 from $0.01 and kept its Q4 2026 view at a small loss, showing the near-term path remains uneven. Northland Securities near-term estimate update

Northland trimmed its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $0.00 from $0.01 and kept its Q4 2026 view at a small loss, showing the near-term path remains uneven. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, while still projecting eventual profitability, which points to mixed sentiment rather than a clear negative catalyst. HC Wainwright estimate update

HC Wainwright lowered its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, while still projecting eventual profitability, which points to mixed sentiment rather than a clear negative catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The consensus full-year EPS estimate remains at a loss of $0.07, so the company is still expected to lose money in the current year despite better long-term forecasts. Consensus estimate

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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