Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Apple Q1 Earnings

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the iPhone maker will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.93. KeyCorp currently has a "Underweight" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple's current full-year earnings is $8.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple's Q2 2027 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. KGI Securities cut shares of Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.11.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $314.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. Apple has a 12-month low of $201.50 and a 12-month high of $323.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target on Apple to $365 and kept a Buy rating, citing continued market share gains, resilient demand, and an upcoming iPhone 18 cycle that could support further upside.

Citi raised its price target on Apple to $365 and kept a Buy rating, citing continued market share gains, resilient demand, and an upcoming iPhone 18 cycle that could support further upside. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s stock has been buoyed by reports that it is defying broader smartphone weakness, with stronger premium iPhone shipments and gains in China helping reinforce the company’s growth story.

Apple’s stock has been buoyed by reports that it is defying broader smartphone weakness, with stronger premium iPhone shipments and gains in China helping reinforce the company’s growth story. Positive Sentiment: China’s cyberspace regulator said Apple Intelligence has been registered for use on iPhones in China, a step that could improve Apple’s AI positioning in a key market. Article Title

China’s cyberspace regulator said Apple Intelligence has been registered for use on iPhones in China, a step that could improve Apple’s AI positioning in a key market. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also pointed to Apple’s relative restraint on AI spending as a strength, arguing it may avoid the capex pressure facing peers while still setting up a potential iPhone upgrade cycle.

Analysts also pointed to Apple’s relative restraint on AI spending as a strength, arguing it may avoid the capex pressure facing peers while still setting up a potential iPhone upgrade cycle. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s legal fight with OpenAI may also be viewed as strategically positive for Apple if it slows a potential competitor’s hardware push.

Apple’s legal fight with OpenAI may also be viewed as strategically positive for Apple if it slows a potential competitor’s hardware push. Neutral Sentiment: OpenAI’s reported move into a screen-free smart speaker highlights a new competitive threat in consumer hardware, but the impact on Apple is still speculative. Article Title

OpenAI’s reported move into a screen-free smart speaker highlights a new competitive threat in consumer hardware, but the impact on Apple is still speculative. Neutral Sentiment: Reports of fund managers trimming Apple stakes are worth noting, but they do not yet point to a broad shift in fundamentals.

Reports of fund managers trimming Apple stakes are worth noting, but they do not yet point to a broad shift in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: KeyBanc downgraded Apple to Underweight, warning that hardware demand is slowing, Services growth is decelerating, and valuation looks stretched after the stock’s run to record highs.

KeyBanc downgraded Apple to Underweight, warning that hardware demand is slowing, Services growth is decelerating, and valuation looks stretched after the stock’s run to record highs. Negative Sentiment: Apple’s lawsuit against OpenAI creates legal uncertainty and raises questions about how disruptive the dispute could become for Apple’s AI strategy and industry relationships.

Apple’s lawsuit against OpenAI creates legal uncertainty and raises questions about how disruptive the dispute could become for Apple’s AI strategy and industry relationships. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts now argue that the stock may be overextended after a sharp rally, increasing the risk of near-term profit taking.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here