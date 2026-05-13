Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SMCI FY2026 Earnings

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer's current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Super Micro Computer's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Super Micro Computer's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $38.43.

View Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company's fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $62.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 49,806 shares of the company's stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,789 shares of the company's stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 38,098 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $832,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,162,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Super Micro Computer

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About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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