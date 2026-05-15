Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Apple FY2027 Earnings

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $9.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.49. The consensus estimate for Apple's current full-year earnings is $8.74 per share.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $248.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. KGI Securities upgraded Apple to an "outperform" rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $308.74.

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Apple Stock Down 0.2%

AAPL stock opened at $298.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. Apple has a 52 week low of $193.46 and a 52 week high of $300.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.61 and a 200 day moving average of $267.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is 13.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI raised its price target on Apple to $365 from $330 and reiterated an Outperform rating, citing the company’s services growth and long-term earnings compounding potential. Article Title

Evercore ISI raised its price target on Apple to $365 from $330 and reiterated an Outperform rating, citing the company’s services growth and long-term earnings compounding potential. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s strong latest quarter continues to underpin sentiment, with record revenue of $111.2 billion, EPS of $2.01, a dividend increase, and a fresh $100 billion buyback supporting the bull case for the stock. Article Title

Apple’s strong latest quarter continues to underpin sentiment, with record revenue of $111.2 billion, EPS of $2.01, a dividend increase, and a fresh $100 billion buyback supporting the bull case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted renewed institutional and billionaire interest in Apple, while Wall Street commentary said the stock’s rally reflects growing confidence in its AI and services strategy. Article Title

Several reports highlighted renewed institutional and billionaire interest in Apple, while Wall Street commentary said the stock’s rally reflects growing confidence in its AI and services strategy. Positive Sentiment: Apple CEO Tim Cook’s participation in the U.S.-China summit and Xi Jinping’s remarks that China will “open wider” for U.S. business are being viewed as supportive for Apple’s supply chain and China exposure. Article Title

Apple CEO Tim Cook’s participation in the U.S.-China summit and Xi Jinping’s remarks that China will “open wider” for U.S. business are being viewed as supportive for Apple’s supply chain and China exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is exploring deeper AI integration, including preparing the App Store for autonomous AI agents and expanding podcast/video tools, which could help long-term platform engagement but has no immediate financial impact. Article Title

Apple is exploring deeper AI integration, including preparing the App Store for autonomous AI agents and expanding podcast/video tools, which could help long-term platform engagement but has no immediate financial impact. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI is reportedly weighing legal action against Apple over the ChatGPT-Siri partnership, a headline that raises uncertainty around Apple’s AI execution and has likely weighed on sentiment. Article Title

OpenAI is reportedly weighing legal action against Apple over the ChatGPT-Siri partnership, a headline that raises uncertainty around Apple’s AI execution and has likely weighed on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Security researchers reportedly found vulnerabilities in Apple’s macOS/iOS using AI-based techniques, which could reinforce concerns about software security and product risk. Article Title

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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