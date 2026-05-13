Equities Analysts Set Expectations for MLTX Q1 Earnings

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.86). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($3.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics' Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.06) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MLTX. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.85.

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MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.07).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,919 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,426 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $62,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,039,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,448,806.02. This represents a 78.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 51,873 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $945,644.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,924,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,320,799.39. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,900,000 shares of company stock worth $65,714,663. Insiders own 12.05% of the company's stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

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