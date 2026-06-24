Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ROK Q4 Earnings

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report released on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.91. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation's current full-year earnings is $13.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation's Q2 2028 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $16.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $501.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $404.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $454.05.

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Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $457.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.74. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $305.44 and a one year high of $479.59.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is 57.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total transaction of $1,133,039.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,353,591.76. The trade was a 15.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total transaction of $1,818,727.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 134 shares in the company, valued at $60,563.98. The trade was a 96.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,812. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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