Eric Richard Remer Sells 11,269 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 11,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $113,591.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,688,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,336,985.44. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,742 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $86,196.12.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,950 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $193,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 17,295 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $184,710.60.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,800 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $146,372.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,100 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $9,933.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,644 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $42,028.20.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,517 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $68,780.55.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,683 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $106,081.64.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,658 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $54,147.06.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,542 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $142,597.26.

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EverCommerce Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.20. 89,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,444. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $147.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVCM shares. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVCM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in EverCommerce by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in EverCommerce by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the company's stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,311 shares of the company's stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 863.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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