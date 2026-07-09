Eric Richard Remer Sells 8,742 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,742 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $86,196.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,679,451 shares in the company, valued at $55,999,386.86. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,269 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $113,591.52.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,950 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $193,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 17,295 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $184,710.60.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,800 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $146,372.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,100 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $9,933.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,644 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $42,028.20.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,517 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $68,780.55.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,683 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $106,081.64.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,658 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $54,147.06.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,542 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $142,597.26.

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EverCommerce Price Performance

EVCM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.20. 89,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,444. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.18 million. EverCommerce had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.47%.EverCommerce's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered EverCommerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EverCommerce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,716,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of EverCommerce by 200.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company's stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 50,854 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 5,995.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 49,041 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $418,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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