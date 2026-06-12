Erste Group Bank Comments on Salesforce FY2027 Earnings

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Salesforce in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $10.17 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Salesforce's current full-year earnings is $10.30 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Salesforce's FY2028 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS.

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CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.26.

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Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.18. The company has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $163.31 and a 52 week high of $276.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.62 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,153.18. The trade was a 23.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Alber purchased 2,571 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's payout ratio is 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

More Salesforce News

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Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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