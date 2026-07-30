Erste Group Bank Expects Weaker Earnings for Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the company will post earnings of $18.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $18.48. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor's current full-year earnings is $20.89 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Toyota Motor's FY2028 earnings at $21.06 EPS.

TM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $290.00.

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Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM opened at $192.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.33. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $166.10 and a 52-week high of $248.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $251.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.81 billion for the quarter. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toyota Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 418.5% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 302.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

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