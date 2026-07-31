Erste Group Bank Has Strong Forecast for BUD FY2026 Earnings

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.44. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV's current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get BUD alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an "equal weight" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $86.50 to $84.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of BUD opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $168.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $86.17.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,380,404 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $728,801,000 after buying an additional 368,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,205,767 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $269,337,000 after acquiring an additional 966,378 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,009,863 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $256,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,770,946 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $224,786,000 after acquiring an additional 426,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $149,778,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded headline expectations: AB InBev reported $16.66 billion in revenue versus the $16.33 billion consensus estimate and earnings of $1.21 per share versus expectations of $1.09. Revenue increased 11% year over year, while profitability and cash flow also strengthened. AB InBev Q2 profit and revenue beat forecasts

AB InBev reported $16.66 billion in revenue versus the $16.33 billion consensus estimate and earnings of $1.21 per share versus expectations of $1.09. Revenue increased 11% year over year, while profitability and cash flow also strengthened. Positive Sentiment: World Cup demand is boosting the business: Management attributed the volume lift partly to soccer World Cup activity, particularly across the Americas, and said the company expects a larger payoff as the tournament progresses. Market-share gains and stronger demand for major brands add to the bullish case. Budweiser Maker AB InBev Credits FIFA World Cup for Volume Lift

Management attributed the volume lift partly to soccer World Cup activity, particularly across the Americas, and said the company expects a larger payoff as the tournament progresses. Market-share gains and stronger demand for major brands add to the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: 2026 guidance was reaffirmed: AB InBev maintained its full-year view, including EBITDA growth broadly in line with its medium-term target. Premium brands, digital initiatives and improved cash generation were additional supports. UBS and Citi maintained or issued Buy recommendations. UBS Remains a Buy on Anheuser Busch InBev

AB InBev maintained its full-year view, including EBITDA growth broadly in line with its medium-term target. Premium brands, digital initiatives and improved cash generation were additional supports. UBS and Citi maintained or issued Buy recommendations. Neutral Sentiment: AB InBev filed an amended first-half 2026 interim report with the SEC. The filing provides updated regulatory disclosure, but no major new operating catalyst was identified. AB InBev Files Amended H1 2026 Interim Report

AB InBev filed an amended first-half 2026 interim report with the SEC. The filing provides updated regulatory disclosure, but no major new operating catalyst was identified. Negative Sentiment: Some underlying metrics reportedly fell short of estimates, despite the headline earnings and revenue beat. Barclays also recently downgraded BUD to Hold, which may limit upside after the stock’s strong run.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV wasn't on the list.

While Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here