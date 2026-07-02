Erste Group Bank Issues Positive Outlook for Adobe Earnings

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Adobe in a report released on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the software company will post earnings of $19.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.97. The consensus estimate for Adobe's current full-year earnings is $19.80 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Adobe's FY2027 earnings at $22.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $278.40.

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Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $210.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Adobe has a 1 year low of $190.12 and a 1 year high of $386.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC upgraded Adobe to Buy and raised its price target to $308, pointing to strong quarterly results and limited downside from AI competition. Adobe Stock (ADBE) Jumps after Top Analyst Upgrades It to Buy and Raises Price Target

HSBC upgraded Adobe to Buy and raised its price target to $308, pointing to strong quarterly results and limited downside from AI competition. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Adobe, suggesting analysts see earnings momentum continuing.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Adobe, suggesting analysts see earnings momentum continuing. Positive Sentiment: Adobe’s new Firefly Foundry platform and the Topaz Labs acquisition bolster its AI product strategy, which could expand enterprise demand and strengthen its creative software ecosystem. Adobe (ADBE) Launches Firefly Foundry to Enable Enterprise Custom AI Model Development

Adobe’s new Firefly Foundry platform and the Topaz Labs acquisition bolster its AI product strategy, which could expand enterprise demand and strengthen its creative software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Adobe’s record quarterly performance and improving freemium user growth, supporting the view that the business is still executing well despite stock weakness.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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