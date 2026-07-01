Erste Group Bank Raises Earnings Estimates for Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Qualcomm in a research report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the wireless technology company will earn $7.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.66. The consensus estimate for Qualcomm's current full-year earnings is $7.96 per share.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS.

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Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Qualcomm from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Qualcomm to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qualcomm from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $220.45.

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Qualcomm Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of QCOM opened at $184.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Qualcomm has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The company has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualcomm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $19,524,350,000 after buying an additional 647,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,861,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,591,056,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Qualcomm by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,541 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: ByteDance is reportedly working with Qualcomm as it develops an in-house CPU for AI infrastructure, which could support Qualcomm’s presence in custom silicon and future data-center demand. ByteDance targets in-house CPU for 2027 deployment, partners with Qualcomm: report

ByteDance is reportedly working with Qualcomm as it develops an in-house CPU for AI infrastructure, which could support Qualcomm’s presence in custom silicon and future data-center demand. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Qualcomm’s expanding AI-compute opportunity, including its Dragonfly C1000 server CPU and a stated goal of generating $15 billion in data-center revenue by fiscal 2029. Overclocking Qualcomm: Rewiring the AI Compute Market

Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Qualcomm’s expanding AI-compute opportunity, including its Dragonfly C1000 server CPU and a stated goal of generating $15 billion in data-center revenue by fiscal 2029. Positive Sentiment: Several pieces note bullish long-term price targets and constructive analyst views, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside over a 12-month horizon. Wall Street analysts set Qualcomm stock price target for 12 months

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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