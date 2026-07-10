Esperion Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 8,380 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 239% compared to the average volume of 2,470 call options.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin Looker sold 11,824 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $37,245.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 667,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,700.60. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Halladay sold 10,773 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $33,934.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 702,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,213,911.35. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 66.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 15,768,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $43,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,945,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $55,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,005 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 11,902,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $44,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,797 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 10,570,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,802 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,930,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,462 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ESPR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. 11,011,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,698,272. The stock has a market cap of $820.74 million, a PE ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.07. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.12%.The firm had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.52 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $3.16 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ESPR

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, low–density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)–lowering therapies. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule compounds designed to address atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by targeting cholesterol biosynthesis pathways. Esperion seeks to provide novel treatment options for patients who require additional LDL-C reduction beyond what is achieved with statins or who are statin-intolerant.

The company's lead products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid), an oral adenosine triphosphate–citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor approved by the U.S.

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