Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.4286.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on ESTA

Establishment Labs Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of ESTA opened at $92.54 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $96.99.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 218.77%. The firm's revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 105,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $7,919,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 927,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,952,351.68. The trade was a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 900.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

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