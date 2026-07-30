Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. to Issue Special Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD - Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th.

Ethan Allen Interiors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a payout ratio of 73.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.0%.

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Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $23.63 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company's 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. The company has a market cap of $601.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $146.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors's revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETD shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $22.00.

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Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc NYSE: ETD is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings, offering a broad range of furniture, upholstery, case goods and decorative accessories. The company designs and produces the majority of its products in its own North American manufacturing facilities, maintaining close control over quality, craftsmanship and production schedules. Through its network of company-operated and franchised Design Centers and galleries, Ethan Allen delivers a full-service offering that includes on-site interior design consultations and project management.

Founded in 1932 as a small Colonial-Revival furniture maker in northern Vermont, Ethan Allen has grown into a global brand known for its timeless styles and customization options.

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