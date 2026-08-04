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Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026

Key Points

  • Analysts have a “Moderate Buy” consensus on Ethos Technologies, with four buy ratings and one sell rating. The average 12-month price target is $25.67, above the reported share price of $22.83.
  • Ethos reported quarterly EPS of $0.53, exceeding the $0.19 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $189.56 million—up 113.5% year over year.
  • Company insiders sold 781,048 shares worth approximately $16.2 million over the past 90 days, though the disclosed CEO and CFO sales were made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock.

Shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.6667.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Analysis on LIFE

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Up 11.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $189.56 million for the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 113.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock

In other Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock news, CEO Peter George Colis sold 60,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $1,324,972.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 751,150 shares in the company, valued at $16,577,880.50. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Christopher M. Capozzi sold 80,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $1,783,368.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 665,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,721,495.64. This represents a 10.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 781,048 shares of company stock valued at $16,165,634 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ethos Technologies Inc operates a technology-driven, direct-to-consumer platform for the distribution of life insurance products. Through its digital underwriting, data analytics, and proprietary technology, it enables consumers to explore, compare, and purchase life insurance policies online. The platform serves consumers, agents, and insurance carriers, and supports the application and policy issuance process through an online interface. The company works with insurance carriers to offer life insurance products in the United States through digital channels and independent agents.

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Analyst Recommendations for Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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