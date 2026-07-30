Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $27.1130 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.31 million. On average, analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of ETON opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -687.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, insider David Krempa sold 42,797 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,428,991.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $843,064.11. The trade was a 62.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Mckie Adams sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,853,921 in the last three months. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,249 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETON shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing generic and proprietary pharmaceutical products for patients with rare and underserved diseases. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company leverages its expertise in hormone therapies and complex molecules to address treatment areas where patient need is high and competition is limited. Since its founding in 2016, Eton has sought to build a diversified portfolio that combines established generic medicines with targeted branded offerings.

The company's product lineup includes thyroid hormone replacements such as desiccated thyroid and liothyronine, as well as pyrimethamine tablets indicated for toxoplasmosis.

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