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ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.4%

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN ( NASDAQ:GLDI Get Free Report ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,181 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the June 30th total of 3,213 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,159 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GLDI stock opened at $140.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.71 and a beta of 0.14. The business's 50-day moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day moving average is $164.39. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $138.40 and a 12-month high of $183.61.

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $1.5878 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.5%. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its position in ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Claris Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI - Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,079 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Claris Financial LLC owned approximately 0.81% of ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand's success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer. they also have concessions in john lewis stores nationwide and in david jones, australia.

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