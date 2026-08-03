EuroDry (EDRY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect EuroDry to post earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $17.8550 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.62 million. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%.

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EuroDry Stock Up 2.4%

EDRY opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.48 million, a PE ratio of -200.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded EuroDry from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of EuroDry from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised EuroDry from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EDRY

About EuroDry

EuroDry Limited is a Marshall Islands–incorporated shipping company, formed in 2005 and headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol EDRY. Since its inception, EuroDry has focused exclusively on the marine transportation of drybulk commodities and has grown its fleet through a combination of newbuilding contracts and second-hand acquisitions.

As of mid-2024, EuroDry's operating fleet comprises Capesize, Panamax and Supramax drybulk carriers, collectively providing over one million deadweight tons (dwt) of capacity.

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