Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Euronet Worldwide

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.05. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

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