Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Euroseas (ESEA) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Euroseas logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Euroseas is expected to report Q2 2026 results before markets open on Wednesday, August 12. Analysts project earnings of $4.09 per share on revenue of approximately $55.98 million.
  • In its latest quarter, Euroseas earned $4.70 per share, beating estimates by $0.44, while revenue of $55.84 million fell slightly short of expectations.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.80 per share, representing an annualized payout of $3.20 and a 4.1% yield. Analyst sentiment is mixed, with the stock carrying an overall “Hold” rating.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Euroseas to announce earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $55.9840 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.44. Euroseas had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 58.31%.The firm had revenue of $55.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $56.61 million.

Euroseas Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $548.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Euroseas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Euroseas's payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Euroseas by 387.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,117 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Euroseas by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Euroseas in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ESEA shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Euroseas from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Euroseas from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Euroseas from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Euroseas

About Euroseas

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. NASDAQ: ESEA is an international shipping company specializing in seaborne transportation of containerized and drybulk cargoes. Incorporated in Bermuda with its principal operations and management office based in Athens, Greece, the company owns and charters a diversified fleet of containerships, drybulk carriers and multipurpose vessels. Euroseas provides tailored shipping solutions on time-charter and voyage-charter agreements, serving manufacturers, commodity traders and logistics providers across major trade routes.

Euroseas’s fleet comprises both owned and chartered tonnage, enabling the company to adjust capacity to market conditions and customer requirements.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Euroseas Right Now?

Before you consider Euroseas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Euroseas wasn't on the list.

While Euroseas currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026

Recent Videos

The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines