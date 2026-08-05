Euroseas (ESEA) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Euroseas to announce earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $55.9840 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.44. Euroseas had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 58.31%.The firm had revenue of $55.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $56.61 million.

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Euroseas Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Euroseas stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $548.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Euroseas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Euroseas's payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESEA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Euroseas by 387.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,117 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Euroseas by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Euroseas in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ESEA shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Euroseas from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Euroseas from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Euroseas from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Euroseas

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. NASDAQ: ESEA is an international shipping company specializing in seaborne transportation of containerized and drybulk cargoes. Incorporated in Bermuda with its principal operations and management office based in Athens, Greece, the company owns and charters a diversified fleet of containerships, drybulk carriers and multipurpose vessels. Euroseas provides tailored shipping solutions on time-charter and voyage-charter agreements, serving manufacturers, commodity traders and logistics providers across major trade routes.

Euroseas’s fleet comprises both owned and chartered tonnage, enabling the company to adjust capacity to market conditions and customer requirements.

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