Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.4680.

EVEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of EVE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EVE from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on EVE from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

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EVE Price Performance

EVEX stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business's 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. EVE has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that EVE will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in EVE by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,276 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in EVE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in EVE by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in EVE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company's stock.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc NYSE: EVEX is the publicly traded parent of Eve Air Mobility, a company dedicated to developing sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Through its engineering and design capabilities, Eve focuses on creating electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft tailored for short-haul passenger and cargo transport in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship offering is an eVTOL aircraft designed to deliver clean, quiet and efficient point-to-point service, backed by an integrated digital platform for air traffic management.

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