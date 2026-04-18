EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.7143.

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A number of analysts have commented on EVCM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised EverCommerce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVCM

EverCommerce Stock Up 1.9%

EVCM opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 135.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $151.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,604 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $67,023.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,954,919 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,340,831.24. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 2,155,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,573,908.40. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,561. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company's stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 863.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,325 shares of the company's stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company's stock.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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