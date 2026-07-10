Everpure (NYSE:P) Insider Ajay Singh Sells 9,787 Shares

Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) insider Ajay Singh sold 9,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $764,560.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 340,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,634,154.68. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Everpure Price Performance

P traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,083,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,759. Everpure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $100.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Everpure (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.88 million. Everpure had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.75%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Everpure from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Everpure from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Everpure from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Northland Securities set a $90.00 target price on Everpure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Everpure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everpure currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everpure

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everpure

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Everpure in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Everpure by 129.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,742 shares of the company's stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everpure by 109.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,939 shares of the company's stock worth $50,377,000 after buying an additional 595,307 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Everpure by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everpure by 261.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company's stock.

Everpure Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object. Its products portfolio includes FlashArray for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines, and other traditional workloads; FlashArray//XL; and FlashArray//C, an all-QLC flash array.

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