Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.100-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.5 million-$20.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.4 million.

Get Everspin Tech alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Everspin Tech from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Everspin Tech from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everspin Tech presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRAM

Everspin Tech Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of Everspin Tech stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,635,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,231. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $378.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,615.62 and a beta of 1.94. Everspin Tech has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 30,000 shares of Everspin Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $1,114,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 124,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,552.68. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Earl Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $291,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 151,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,503.90. This trade represents a 6.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,218. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Everspin Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Everspin Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Everspin Tech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everspin Tech

Everspin Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: MRAM is a semiconductor company specializing in the design, development and marketing of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Established in 2008 as a spin-out from Freescale Semiconductor, the company pioneered commercial MRAM products and continues to advance the technology through successive generations, including Toggle MRAM and spin-transfer torque (STT) MRAM. Everspin's non-volatile memory devices offer a unique combination of performance, endurance and data retention for a variety of applications.

The company's product portfolio includes discrete MRAM chips, embedded MRAM IP for integration into system-on-chip (SoC) designs and companion devices that leverage MRAM's fast write speeds and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Everspin Tech, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Everspin Tech wasn't on the list.

While Everspin Tech currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here