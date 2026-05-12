Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Price Up 6.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.4540. Approximately 82,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 467,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Specifically, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $409,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 80,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,858.70. This trade represents a 26.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 143,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,274,264.38. The trade was a 16.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Evertec in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Evertec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Evertec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EVTC

Evertec Stock Up 5.5%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Evertec had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business had revenue of $247.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $248.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Evertec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.860-3.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evertec, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Evertec Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Evertec's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Institutional Trading of Evertec

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Evertec by 7.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,894,013 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $165,320,000 after acquiring an additional 335,639 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Evertec by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,574,381 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,799,000 after acquiring an additional 61,591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 848,588 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 162,307 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,974 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $23,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 708,704 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 53,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company's stock.

Evertec Company Profile

Evertec, Inc NYSE: EVTC is a leading full‐service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross‐border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec's suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point‐of‐sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

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