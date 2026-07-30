Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

EOLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Evolus from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Evolus by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Evolus in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company's stock.

Evolus Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $5.94. 10,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,845. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Evolus has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $73.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolus will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medical aesthetics. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Evolus develops and commercializes products designed to enhance facial appearance through minimally invasive procedures. Since its founding in 2017, the company has positioned itself in the fast-growing aesthetic market by partnering with leading manufacturers and leveraging clinical expertise to bring innovative injectables to practitioners and patients.

The company's flagship offering, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a neuromodulator approved by the U.S.

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