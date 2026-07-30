E.W. Scripps (SSP) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.43) per share and revenue of $513.10 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts: Sign Up

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $516.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.86 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. On average, analysts expect E.W. Scripps to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $2.95 on Thursday. E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $270.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company's fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder Molly E. Mccabe sold 142,970 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $497,535.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 123,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,860.04. The trade was a 53.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 326,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,887 over the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,923 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on E.W. Scripps from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on E.W. Scripps

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company is a diversified U.S. media organization headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Established in 1878 by Edward Willis Scripps, the company began as a newspaper publisher before expanding into broadcast television, cable networks and digital journalism. Today, Scripps combines a legacy of local news reporting with a growing portfolio of national cable channels and digital platforms.

Scripps operates more than 60 television stations across over 40 markets, delivering local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming to communities in both large and mid-sized U.S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider E.W. Scripps, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and E.W. Scripps wasn't on the list.

While E.W. Scripps currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here