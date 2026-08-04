Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Buy" from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$136.62.

EIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Paradigm Capital upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$120.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$120.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Exchange Income from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$116.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EIF

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$125.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$127.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$110.80. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$64.95 and a 12-month high of C$136.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.03.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$866.58 million during the quarter. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Duncan Draper Jessiman sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.64, for a total value of C$130,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$663,651.20. This represents a 16.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two segments: Aerospace & Aviation and Manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth.

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