Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$144.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$125.00 to C$144.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.38% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$116.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Paradigm Capital upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$120.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$130.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$128.75.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIF

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Exchange Income stock traded up C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$132.86. 48,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,469. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$64.95 and a 12-month high of C$136.48. The business's 50-day moving average is C$119.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$866.58 million for the quarter. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.9962963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Duncan Draper Jessiman sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.64, for a total transaction of C$130,640.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,080 shares in the company, valued at C$663,651.20. This trade represents a 16.45% decrease in their position. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two segments: Aerospace & Aviation and Manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth.

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