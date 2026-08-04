ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered ExlService from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 target price on ExlService in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

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ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. ExlService has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $45.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,215.34. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 153,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,632,574.90. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in ExlService by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,982 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,274 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company's stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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