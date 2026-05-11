Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Exp World had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%.

Here are the key takeaways from Exp World's conference call:

Q1 showed improving profitability with gross profit of $75.3M , an operating loss of $8.8M (a 15% YoY improvement), Adjusted EBITDA of $4.1M (up 88% YoY and above guidance midpoint), and cash up 6% to $122M.

Q1 showed improving profitability with , an operating loss of $8.8M (a 15% YoY improvement), (up 88% YoY and above guidance midpoint), and cash up 6% to $122M. By segment, North America Realty remains largest with $965.1M revenue and $10M Adjusted EBITDA (+29% YoY from cost saves), while International was the fastest-growing segment, up 27% in Q1.

By segment, remains largest with $965.1M revenue and $10M Adjusted EBITDA (+29% YoY from cost saves), while was the fastest-growing segment, up 27% in Q1. Management reiterated Q2 guidance (revenue $1.36B–$1.45B; Adjusted EBITDA $16M–$21M) and full-year 2026 guidance (revenue $4.85B–$5.15B; Adjusted EBITDA $50M–$75M) while emphasizing financial discipline.

Management reiterated Q2 guidance (revenue $1.36B–$1.45B; Adjusted EBITDA $16M–$21M) and full-year 2026 guidance (revenue $4.85B–$5.15B; Adjusted EBITDA $50M–$75M) while emphasizing financial discipline. Executives cited growing macroeconomic uncertainty and limited visibility into the back half of the year as the primary reason for reiterating guidance and planning a mid-year reassessment.

Executives cited growing macroeconomic uncertainty and limited visibility into the back half of the year as the primary reason for reiterating guidance and planning a mid-year reassessment. Strategic initiatives to widen the platform include the NextHome franchise add-on (multi-model chassis to reach independents; near-term financial contribution called modest and not yet in guidance) and the retooled SUCCESS coaching/events business, which management says should reach net income by 2027 and strengthen eXp’s platform moat.

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Exp World Price Performance

Exp World stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 671,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,637. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. Exp World has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

Exp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Exp World's payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

Exp World News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Exp World this week:

Institutional Trading of Exp World

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Exp World in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exp World by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 60,528 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exp World during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new position in shares of Exp World during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exp World during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exp World to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Exp World in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson set a $11.00 target price on shares of Exp World in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Exp World in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exp World presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exp World

About Exp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXPI is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty's technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World's offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

Further Reading

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