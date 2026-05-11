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Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Exp World logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Exp World beat earnings expectations, reporting Q1 EPS of ($0.03) versus the consensus estimate of ($0.05). However, profitability remained weak, with a negative net margin and return on equity.
  • The company said Q1 results showed improving operating performance, including gross profit of $75.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 million, while cash rose 6% to $122 million.
  • Management reiterated full-year and Q2 guidance and highlighted strategic growth initiatives such as NextHome and SUCCESS, but also warned that macro uncertainty limits visibility into the second half of the year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Exp World had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%.

Here are the key takeaways from Exp World's conference call:

  • Q1 showed improving profitability with gross profit of $75.3M, an operating loss of $8.8M (a 15% YoY improvement), Adjusted EBITDA of $4.1M (up 88% YoY and above guidance midpoint), and cash up 6% to $122M.
  • By segment, North America Realty remains largest with $965.1M revenue and $10M Adjusted EBITDA (+29% YoY from cost saves), while International was the fastest-growing segment, up 27% in Q1.
  • Management reiterated Q2 guidance (revenue $1.36B–$1.45B; Adjusted EBITDA $16M–$21M) and full-year 2026 guidance (revenue $4.85B–$5.15B; Adjusted EBITDA $50M–$75M) while emphasizing financial discipline.
  • Executives cited growing macroeconomic uncertainty and limited visibility into the back half of the year as the primary reason for reiterating guidance and planning a mid-year reassessment.
  • Strategic initiatives to widen the platform include the NextHome franchise add-on (multi-model chassis to reach independents; near-term financial contribution called modest and not yet in guidance) and the retooled SUCCESS coaching/events business, which management says should reach net income by 2027 and strengthen eXp’s platform moat.

Exp World Price Performance

Exp World stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 671,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,637. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. Exp World has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

Exp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Exp World's payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

Exp World News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Exp World this week:

Institutional Trading of Exp World

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Exp World in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exp World by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 60,528 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exp World during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new position in shares of Exp World during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exp World during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exp World to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Exp World in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson set a $11.00 target price on shares of Exp World in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Exp World in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exp World presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exp World

About Exp World

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXPI is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty's technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World's offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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