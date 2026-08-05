Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Benchmark

Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Benchmark's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AGNT. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $10.25) on shares of Exp World in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Exp World in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exp World to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exp World currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.75.

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Exp World Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. 1,002,600 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,504. The firm has a market cap of $665.50 million, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 2.09. Exp World has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.

Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Exp World had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 0.35%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The business's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exp World will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exp World

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exp World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exp World by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exp World during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exp World by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exp World by 632.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company's stock.

Exp World News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Exp World this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue increased 10.7% year over year to approximately $1.45 billion, exceeding analysts’ $1.39 billion estimate. The company’s full-year revenue outlook of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion is broadly consistent with the $5.0 billion consensus, while third-quarter guidance of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion brackets expectations. AGNT, Inc. Reports Q2 2026 Results

Revenue increased 10.7% year over year to approximately $1.45 billion, exceeding analysts’ $1.39 billion estimate. The company’s full-year revenue outlook of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion is broadly consistent with the $5.0 billion consensus, while third-quarter guidance of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion brackets expectations. Positive Sentiment: eXp Realty expanded its luxury-market presence through a partnership with Mexico-based Ronival Real Estate, potentially strengthening international growth and high-end brokerage capabilities. Mexico's Dominant Luxury Brokerage Partners with eXp Realty

eXp Realty expanded its luxury-market presence through a partnership with Mexico-based Ronival Real Estate, potentially strengthening international growth and high-end brokerage capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Former MLB player and experienced brokerage leader Mike Mendoza joined eXp Realty Luxury with his Arizona-based team, adding a leadership and recruiting opportunity in the luxury segment. Mike Mendoza Joins eXp Realty Luxury

Former MLB player and experienced brokerage leader Mike Mendoza joined eXp Realty Luxury with his Arizona-based team, adding a leadership and recruiting opportunity in the luxury segment. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s revenue guidance is generally in line with Wall Street expectations, offering limited evidence of a near-term upside surprise. No meaningful EPS guidance was provided in the available update. AGNT Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s revenue guidance is generally in line with Wall Street expectations, offering limited evidence of a near-term upside surprise. No meaningful EPS guidance was provided in the available update. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly profitability was the primary concern: AGNT reported approximately break-even to $(0.02) EPS, below estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03 and down from $0.06 a year earlier. The company also posted a negative net margin and negative return on equity, reinforcing concerns about weak earnings quality despite revenue growth. AGNT Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2

Exp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXPI is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty's technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World's offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

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