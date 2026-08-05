Exp World (NASDAQ:AGNT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGNT - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $3.82. Exp World shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 168,694 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Exp World had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 0.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Key Stories Impacting Exp World

Here are the key news stories impacting Exp World this week:

Positive Sentiment: Exp World reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.45 billion, up 10.7% year over year and ahead of the $1.39 billion analyst consensus. The company also forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion, above the roughly $1.4 billion consensus. AGNT, Inc. Reports Q2 2026 Results

Exp World reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.45 billion, up 10.7% year over year and ahead of the $1.39 billion analyst consensus. The company also forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion, above the roughly $1.4 billion consensus. Positive Sentiment: Mexico luxury brokerage Ronival Real Estate partnered with eXp Realty, potentially expanding the company’s presence in a high-end international market. Ronival Real Estate Partners with eXp Realty

Mexico luxury brokerage Ronival Real Estate partnered with eXp Realty, potentially expanding the company’s presence in a high-end international market. Positive Sentiment: Former professional baseball player and real estate executive Mike Mendoza joined eXp Realty Luxury with his Arizona-based team, adding experienced leadership and agents to the platform. Mike Mendoza Joins eXp Realty Luxury

Former professional baseball player and real estate executive Mike Mendoza joined eXp Realty Luxury with his Arizona-based team, adding experienced leadership and agents to the platform. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion brackets the $5.0 billion consensus estimate, suggesting expectations were broadly maintained. The company did not provide a specific EPS figure in the guidance update. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $4.9 billion to $5.2 billion brackets the $5.0 billion consensus estimate, suggesting expectations were broadly maintained. The company did not provide a specific EPS figure in the guidance update. Negative Sentiment: Profitability disappointed: reports characterized second-quarter EPS as break-even or a $0.02 loss, versus consensus expectations for a $0.02–$0.03 profit. EPS also declined from $0.06 a year earlier. Exp World posted a negative net margin and negative return on equity, keeping investor focus on its path to sustainable profits.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exp World to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Exp World in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $10.25) on shares of Exp World in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exp World

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exp World

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exp World by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,113,222 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $127,725,000 after acquiring an additional 690,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Exp World by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,778,193 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 799,587 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Exp World in the first quarter worth about $2,451,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Exp World by 106,586.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213,372 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 213,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Exp World by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 49,440 shares of the technology company's stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exp World Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $653.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 2.09. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.

About Exp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXPI is a cloud-based real estate company that operates a global brokerage model through its eXp Realty subsidiary. Founded in 2009 by industry veteran Glenn Sanford and headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, the company leverages a virtual business environment to connect and support real estate professionals. eXp Realty's technology-driven platform enables licensed agents to list, show and manage residential property transactions without the overhead of traditional brick-and-mortar offices.

At the core of eXp World's offering is its proprietary virtual campus, which provides real-time training, collaboration and networking via an immersive online environment.

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