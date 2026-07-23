Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.7778.

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Several brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $177.74 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $164.62 and its 200 day moving average is $155.73. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $110.48 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 101.0%. Expeditors International of Washington's payout ratio is 26.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,708,656 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $945,004,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,312,305 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $940,597,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $235,486,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 733.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,887,853 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $231,432,000 after buying an additional 1,661,457 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,593 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $218,068,000 after buying an additional 37,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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