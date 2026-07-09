Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given New $191.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $175.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. UBS Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $142.22.

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Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $164.38 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $110.48 and a 1 year high of $168.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Claro Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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