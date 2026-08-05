Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $183.52 and last traded at $184.1010, with a volume of 664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.48.

The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.34. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

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Key Stories Impacting Expeditors International of Washington

Here are the key news stories impacting Expeditors International of Washington this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expeditors reported second-quarter earnings of $2.03 per share , exceeding analyst expectations of approximately $1.68-$1.69 and rising 51.5% from $1.34 a year earlier. Revenue increased 32.1% year over year, providing a strong fundamental catalyst. Expeditors International Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Expeditors reported second-quarter earnings of , exceeding analyst expectations of approximately $1.68-$1.69 and rising 51.5% from $1.34 a year earlier. Revenue increased 32.1% year over year, providing a strong fundamental catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based, supported by stronger airfreight demand, greater customs complexity and productivity improvements. These trends helped drive higher earnings across the company’s logistics operations. EXPD Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Airfreight and Customs Strength

Growth was broad-based, supported by stronger airfreight demand, greater customs complexity and productivity improvements. These trends helped drive higher earnings across the company’s logistics operations. Neutral Sentiment: Expeditors posted a 7.64% net margin and 36.16% return on equity, underscoring strong profitability. However, the stock’s elevated valuation and proximity to its 52-week high could make further gains more dependent on continued earnings momentum. Expeditors International Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Expeditors posted a 7.64% net margin and 36.16% return on equity, underscoring strong profitability. However, the stock’s elevated valuation and proximity to its 52-week high could make further gains more dependent on continued earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target from $148 to $176 but maintained a “sell” rating. The new target remains below the stock’s recent $182.09 level, implying roughly 3.3% downside and signaling that the analyst believes the strong results may already be reflected in the share price.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXPD

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 733.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,887,853 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $231,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,457 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $201,164,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $180,719,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,194,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 64.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $235,486,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.32 and a 200-day moving average of $156.65.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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